DELAWARE — Adam Shaw Keller, 59, of Delaware, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 21st, 2020; peacefully at his home from complications related to his battle with cancer.

Growing up in Delaware; playing basketball for, and graduating from Rutherford B. Hayes High School. He loved Football, especially the Green Bay Packers, being a lifelong Cheese Head. He enjoyed playing cards with his brother and his friends, loud rock n' roll, and cooking out on the grill.

Adam was preceded in passing by his Father – Dr. Charles William Keller, Sr., Mother – Shirley Anne (nee Shaw) Keller, and his Brother – Charles "Chip" William Keller, Jr.

Adam was a father to the three children who survive him — Evan Ross Keller, Sarah Elizabeth Keller, and Amanda Lynn Dean.

Adam's family will be honoring his wishes to forgo any funeral or memorial service. Arrangements have been made thru Legacy Funeral Services in Delaware, OH.