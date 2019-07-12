MARENGO — Adolph Morczek 82, of Marengo, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday evening, July 11, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.

He was born May 4th, 1937 in Columbia Center, New York the son of the late Rudolph & Loretta (LaCelle) Morczek. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957, before being honorably discharged. He attended, and was a member of the Church of God of Abrahamic Faith. He was a member of the Ohio Bee Association, and the Ohio Woodworking Association.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean Ellen Morczek in 2013; sons Matthew Morczek and Timothy Morczek; son-in-law Chuck Gehring; daughter-in-law Tina Morczek; granddaughter Angel Morczek; and great-granddaughter Brooklyn Morczek; brothers Gilbert (Martha) Morczek, Peter Morczek; brother-in-law Bobby Tanner.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter Patricia Morczek; sons Adolph (Roberta) Morczek Jr., Dennis (Taffy Neff) Morczek, and Brian (Loretta) Morczek; 12 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren; brothers Rudy (Veronica) Morczek, David Morczek; sisters Mary Rita Manning, and Roseanna Tanner.

Being the active person that we was, Adolph was not one to sit and watch TV — he, along with the help of his children built their family home. He also enjoyed being outdoors working with his honey bees and collecting honey. He enjoyed deer hunting, and taught his children things that they will take, and remember for years to come.

A funeral service will take place noon, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Kilbourne, with military honors performed by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

