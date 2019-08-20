Adriayna Jo Chan-Wright came into this world as a gift from God on August 12, 2019 but unfortunately she was called back to be with the Angels in Heaven just eight hours later on August 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Although her time here was short, her impact on the way she touched the lives of her mommy and daddy, Tonya Gruel Wright and Jaeson Chan will live on forever. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister, Lexi Chan and her brother, Alex Chan; grandparents, Jane Wright of Marysville, Marty Chan of Delaware; great grandparents, John and Louise Wright of Powell; aunts and uncles, Alisha (Paul) Six, Tricia (Kevin) Witcher, Brandi Bright and Bobby (Angie) Thacker; cousins, Kensley Witcher, Kendrick Witcher, Braden Bright, Bria Bright, Trinite Thacker and Carson Thacker and her puppy, Link Noel.

Her loving family waiting on her at the Gates of Heaven were her brother, Spencer Peyton Burton-Wright; grandparents, Kenneth Chan; great grandparents, Dale and Barb Gruel and Georgia and Paul Jumper; great-great grandparents, Gramps and Granny Morgan; an uncle, Spencer Smith and her puppies, Hershey Ann and Venture Jean.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel where friends may call prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Pastor Clancy Cruise will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions made to the Riverside Special Care Nursery Fund, the Elgin High School Athletic Boosters or to the Family. Envelopes for each will be available at the funeral home.

