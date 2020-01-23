DELAWARE — Aileen E. Nelson, 74, of Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her residence, with her loving family at her side. Aileen was born on October 20, 1945 in Delaware, daughter of the late Ivan and Ruth (White) Kirts.

A lifelong resident of Delaware, Aileen was a graduate of the Warrensburg High School #1. She then went on to work as a cashier for St. Mary Schools for a number of years, and then worked as a cashier for the Delaware City Schools for thirty years. She enjoyed working in her yard and especially her flower garden. Aileen also enjoyed playing bingo. She loved the time spent with her family and always made sure that everyone was well fed. Aileen was affectionately known as "Nana" to all her grandchildren.

Surviving is her son, George Nelson, Jr. of Delaware; daughters, Susan (Harold) Horne of Delaware and Kristina Nelson of Westerville; fourteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous other grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Stimmel of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Nelson, Sr. on Feb. 13, 2007; brother, Fred Kirts and a sister, Janet Siebert.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where a funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, with the Rev. Tony Walker, Pastor, of the Lewis Center Freewill Baptist Church, officiating. Burial to follow in Newhouse Cemetery, Ostrander.

Memorial contributions may be given to . To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.