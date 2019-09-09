ASHLEY — Aileen Frances McCurdy, 92, of Ashley passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at the Ashley Manor.

She was born July 27, 1927 in Delaware to the late Joseph Harvey Rutledge and Mary (Eichar) Rutledge. Aileen graduated from Ashley High School in 1945 and on April 4, 1945, she married the love of her life Edmund Ray McCurdy Jr. Together they celebrated over 73 years of marriage. Sadly, Ed passed away on October 16, 2018.

Aileen was a member of the Ashley American Legion Auxillary and the Ashley United Methodist Church, where she played the organ for many years. She also was a part-time bookkeeper at Landmark in Ashley.

Family oriented, she enjoyed attending activities of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and baking, which included making the most amazing pies.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Edmund R. (Stephanie) McCurdy III of Overland Park, Kansas and James (Marty) McCurdy of Delaware; daughters, Cecelia (Michael) Longanecker of Tucson, Arizona, Carol (Gary) Wise of Delaware, and Lori (Kenneth) Poole of Plain City; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Aileen was preceded in death by her sister Lois Rutledge and her 2 brothers Wilbur and Eldon Rutledge.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Aileen's life will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Ashley Union Cemetery.

Contributions in Aileen's memory may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

