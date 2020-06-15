DELAWARE — Alan Louis Reiner, 66, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 27, 1954 in Levittown, Pennsylvania to the late Dr. Charles Brailove Reiner and Elaine Virginia (Mayson) Reiner and graduated from Olentangy High School in 1972. During his high school years, he worked at Pizza Villa in Delaware. It was here that he met the love of his life, Beverly Conners. They married on June 22, 1974 and shared 45 wonderful years together.

Alan retired from PPG Industries after over 42 years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. His greatest achievement was his family. He lived and loved his life and his family made it all possible. Having a big soft heart, he enjoyed helping whomever and whenever he could. He also took great pride in tending to his yard and his flowers. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed rooting on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Beverly; daughter, Kerry (Zachary) Cantrell of Powell; cherished grandchildren, Kaleb and Lexi Cantrell and "adopted grandson" Ben "Benny" Wrather; sisters, Janet Lynn Reiner and Barbara Lea Reiner of Delaware; nieces, Raven Manygoats and Cheyanna Manygoats; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Linda) Conners and Paul (Kay) Conners Jr.; sisters-in-law, Alesia (Mark) Doughty, Jill (Peter) Rimoldi and Kelly (Greg) Moore; numerous extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 – 8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware and will be livestreamed by logging into www.delawarestmary.org . Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are encouraged to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements.

Contributions in Alan's memory may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 66 E. William Street, Delaware, OH 43015 or to the Arthritis Foundation, 3740 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026.

