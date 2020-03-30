DELAWARE — Alberta Patricia Buchanan 86, of Delaware, and formerly of Lewis Center passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 27, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the only daughter born to the late Harold & Loretta (Adkins) Lacher. After the death of her mother at the young age of six she was raised by her uncle George A. Lacher Jr., whom she adored. Alberta graduated from Orange High School in Lewis Center in 1951. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The homemaker also worked as an administrative assistant with Columbus City Schools and processed data entry for The Midland Life Insurance Company and AEP.

Alberta had a passion for music, she enjoyed playing the piano and giving piano lessons. She also played the organ, at one time for Liberty Presbyterian Church and theatrical productions for Orange High School.

She married Jack W. Buchanan in 1958, and they spent 23 wonderful years together until his sad passing in 1981.

Left to cherish her memory are children Debra Lee Poston of Delaware, Benjamin Clarke Buchanan of Columbus, and Diane Sue (Mitchell) Hart, NC; 4 grandchildren Ryan Hart, Brandon Hart, Kendra Poston, and Jared Poston; 2 great- grandchildren Austin Hart and Alex Hart.

She treasured spending time with her family.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services will follow at 7 p.m. Chaplain Jeff Slider will officiate. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. April 4, 2020 at Franklin Hills Cemetery in Canal Winchester.

