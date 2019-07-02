DELAWARE — Alice "Jean" Sheppard 83, of Delaware passed away early Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

She was born June 9, 1936 in Sabina, Ohio the only daughter of the late Henry Milroy & Bertha (Hayslip) Smith.

Jean was employed as an operating room technician at Grady Memorial Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was an Ostrander Girl Scout leader for several years and active in Ostrander PTA. She was also a member of SourcePoint serving as secretary of the board, and was a member of the bell choir "Del Chimers." Her passion was attending Red Hat Meetings and outings, belonging to two clubs. She was a member and attended Zion United Church of Christ for over 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold and William Smith, nephew Mark and Roger Smith.

She is survived by children Lisa (Rex) Parks, Leslie (John) Coonfare, and David (Tracey) Sheppard; grandchildren Lauren (Zac) Sheppard, Ian Sheppard, Marisa Sheppard, and Noah Sparks; nephew Brian (Mitzy) Smith, niece Kathy (Rodney) Skaggs.

Jean's children and her grandchildren were her everything. Her family will remember her as the faithful woman that she was.

Pastor Dan Mauer will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will take place 10 a.m. at Hardins Creek Bridges Cemetery in Highland County Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or Sarah Moore Foundation 26 North Union Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funer Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.