CARDINGTON — Alva "Ben" Daniels, age 78 of Cardington, died Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the Grady Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 20, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alva G. and Roberta J. (Sharp) Daniels.

Ben was a 1959 graduate of Scioto Valley High School and had went on to work for the Nippert Company for over 25 years.

On November 30, 1962 in Delaware, Ohio Ben married Ruth A. (Rardon) and she survives in Cardington. Ben and Ruth spent 57 wonderful years of marriage doing everything together, riding the Harley, camping, vacationing and going to NASCAR races.

Ben loved spending time on the open road riding his Harley and was a fan of NASCAR. He really enjoyed spending time in his workshop tinkering on things and watching old westerns on TV. Ben also enjoyed reading his Newspaper. His greatest joy of all was his girls.

In addition to his wife, Ben is survived by 2 children: Peggy (Joe) Bronson of Columbus and Bonnie (Jeff Sherrick) Cooper of Orient; sister: Beverly (Marvin) Holbrook of Plain City and sister in law, Jennie Cain of Cardington; 4 grandchildren: Randy Grooms, C. Benjamin Cooper, Trevor Cooper and Jamie Grooms and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by 1 brother, Bill Daniels and 2 sisters, Phyllis Spaw and Ruth Ann Rhodes.

Friends may call Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gompf Funeral home in Cardington. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Burial at Glendale Union Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to donatein Ben's memory are asked to consider the ,5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016.

