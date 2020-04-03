DELAWARE — Alvin C. Gay, 90, of Delaware, was recalled by his Maker on April 2, 2020. He was born April 10, 1929 in Marion, the oldest son of Clarence C. and Mary (Taylor) E. Gay.

He graduated from Ostrander High School in the class of 1947. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea 1952-1954 as part of the 32nd replacement draft to Korea. He was a member of Delaware Bible Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Anna May Gay; his brother, Eugene; half-brother, Nathan Gay.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Clark-Gay; daughters: Deborah Sergent, Pamela Yarnell; 3 grandsons: Joe (Carla) Yarnell, Dan (Tracy) Yarnell and Matt (Meghan) Yarnell; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother Willis (Sondra) Gay of Boerne, TX.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Park at 2PM with Rev. Charles McKenzie officiating. Military honors by the US Marine Corps and Vietnam Veterans of America, Post #1095.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Delaware Bible Holiness Church, 370 N. Union ST. Delaware, Ohio, 43015.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.