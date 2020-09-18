DELAWARE — Rev. Alvin Ray Cox, 74, of Delaware, Ohio, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family to his eternal home with the Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, after a valiant battle with cancer the past 6 years. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Alvin was born at home on May 31, 1946 to the late Paul and Blanche (King) Cox, in Gilmer County, West Virginia. He was number 4 of their 8 children. He grew up on a farm and the story of him preaching to the cows as a young child was told over and over to his family. Alvin served as a member of the West Virginia Army Reserves.

He married Beverly (Shaver) on June 22, 1968 and they celebrated 52 years together. In their love, they had three children, DeeDee, Jeff & Jeremy. They added 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Alvin was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Alvin earned a Master of Divinity Degree from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas. Alvin was an ordained minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ for 35 years. He served 8 churches as their minister in the states of West Virginia, Kansas, Ohio and Indiana. Locally, he served as pastor at Radnor Baptist Church for ten years. As a pastor, he married all three of his children and oldest grandson. He was a kind, patient, generous, sweet, loving Man of God, who spent his life work faithfully modeling a Christian life and serving our Lord as he ministered to others. He was welcomed into Heaven with the words, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."

He is survived by his wife Beverly; his daughter, DeeDee (Mark) James; his sons, Jeff (Amy Fathbruckner) Cox and Jeremy (Laurie Curl) Cox; his grandchildren, Cameron (Lyndsay Norris) James, Alicia James (Lincoln Yoder), Nathan (Devan Osborne) Cox, Anna (Collin) Jones, and Cayden Cox; great-granddaughter, Fallon James; his brothers, Avon (Jerry Sue) Cox and Arden Cox; sister, Linda Cox; sister-in-law, Judy Cox; brother-in-law, Fred Beech.

In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his brothers Clyde (Mae) Cox and Roger Cox; his sisters Ruth Ann Beech and Karen Beech.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. @ West William St., Delaware, where Masonic services conducted by the Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18 will be held at 7:45 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Radnor Baptist Church, 4050 Radnor Road, Radnor with Chaplain Michael Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Radnor Cemetery.

If you would like to make a donation in Alvin's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Central Ohio, go to donate.lls.org. Alvin benefited from their services during his illness.

