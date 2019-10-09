MARION — Amanda G. Beasley-Donahue, age 40, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Marion General Hospital, Marion, Ohio.

Amanda was born on January 21, 1979 in Marietta, Ohio to Michael Beasley and Wanda Gail (Coen) Beasley. On July 9, 2016 Amanda married Todd L. Donahue and he survives.

Amanda was survived by her mother and husband; Wanda Gail Beasley-Angus, and John Angus of Greenwood, South Carolina; brother Christopher Michael Beasley of Athens, Ohio; maternal grandfather Pearl Coen of Coolville, Ohio; mother-in-law Pat Donahue of Delaware, Ohio; a brother in law Brian Donahue and sister in law Melissa Donahue of South Lebanon, Ohio; niece Brooklyn Donahue of South Lebanon, Ohio and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father David Michael Beasley, brother Dustin Michael Beasley, maternal grandmother Wanda M. Coen, and paternal grandparents Paul H. Beasley, Sr. and Doris M. Beasley.

Amanda graduated from Federal Hocking High School, Stewart, Ohio, and went on to Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio where she received her bachelor's degree in Zoology.

She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone.

Funeral Services for Amanda will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, burial at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Todd Donahue in care of Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.