DELAWARE — Amanda Lynn (Tubaugh) Murphy, 39, of Delaware, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

She was born in Delaware, Ohio, November 24, 1979, the daughter of Carlo Tubaugh and Patty Beal. Amanda never met a stranger and knew practically everyone in town due to her longtime career at Kroger. Some of her pastimes include cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, tailgating at her Mom's house for game night, fishing, and gambling at the casino with her Grandma and Mom. Amanda's proudest achievement was her children.

Survivors include her daughter: Alexis Murphy of Millbury, Ohio; her son: Daniel Brent Anthony Murphy of Delaware, Ohio; her mother: Patty Beal of Delaware, Ohio; her father: Carlo Tubaugh of Delaware, Ohio; her granddaughter: Everleigh Rose; her sister and brother-in-law: Annette and Brent Fletcher of Blacklick, Ohio; and her nieces: Raelynn and Izabella.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The Eagle's Club in Delaware, Ohio from 1-5 p.m. Please contact the family for more information.

Memorial Contributions for Amanda can be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to be serving Amanda Lynn Murphy's family. To share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.