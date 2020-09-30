LOGAN — Angela L. Kane, age 51 of Logan and a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, passed away tragically Friday, September 25, 2020 near Canal Winchester from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

She is the treasured daughter of Charles B. "Barney" and Linda (Estep) Chapman of Logan, Ohio.

Friends may call Friday, October 2nd from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 (at St. Rt. 3), Sunbury, Ohio 43074. Fraternal Order of Police services will begin at 10:45 a.m. to be followed by the outdoor funeral services with Chaplain Fr. Leo Connolly officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/SunburySFH. Full Franklin County Sheriff Honors will follow the services, who will escort her onto Witmore Cemetery near Nelsonville for burial. With the services outside, please dress appropriately, face masks should be worn, and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

