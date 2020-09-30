1/
Angela L. Kane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOGAN — Angela L. Kane, age 51 of Logan and a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, passed away tragically Friday, September 25, 2020 near Canal Winchester from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

She is the treasured daughter of Charles B. "Barney" and Linda (Estep) Chapman of Logan, Ohio.

Friends may call Friday, October 2nd from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 (at St. Rt. 3), Sunbury, Ohio 43074. Fraternal Order of Police services will begin at 10:45 a.m. to be followed by the outdoor funeral services with Chaplain Fr. Leo Connolly officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/SunburySFH. Full Franklin County Sheriff Honors will follow the services, who will escort her onto Witmore Cemetery near Nelsonville for burial. With the services outside, please dress appropriately, face masks should be worn, and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

For complete details or to send a condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved