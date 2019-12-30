Anna Belle Helmick, 94, of Delaware went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday morning, December 30, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 9, 1925 in Newark, Ohio to the late George David Hoffer and Lillian (Willey) Hoffer.

Having a strong Christian belief and faith in God, Anna Belle was a devoted and faithful member of the Eastside Mission Church in Delaware. She had previously served as a Sunday school teacher at the Good Shepherd Church of God. She also enjoyed raising and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cassie Keyes of Dadeville, Alabama, Mary (Larry) Elson of Delaware, Nancy (Rick) Smith of Delaware, Annabelle (Robert) Moses of Delaware, and Earlene (Kenneth) Skiles of Delaware; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Frankie Hoffer of Fallsburg; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anna Belle was preceded in death by her husband Earl Lee Helmick, daughter Kathy Helmick and 9 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Anna Belle's life will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Delaware.

