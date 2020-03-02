OSTRANDER — Anna Louise Schemine, 79, of Ostrander, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness.

She was born August 19, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, the only daughter to the late Stefan and Alberta (nee Jackson) Schemine.

Anna grew up in Worthington, attended St. Michael Catholic School and later graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1958. In 1961 Anna started working at Simmons Mattress Co. of Columbus in Sales Support. She retired in 2004 after 43 years of service. She became a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Delaware after moving into Delaware in 1962.

Anna loved gardening, both indoors and out, tending with love her "jungle" of house plants and sharing the bounty of beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She cared for many a "barn cat" over the years as well as her treasured Norwegian Elkhound dogs. But horses were her greatest passion. She greatly enjoyed owning a few over the years. Her love of harness racing took her to every race of every Jug week since 1961; 2018 being the first year she could not attend due to her health. Amazingly she collected every program from all those races too! Anna especially loved attending harness races at area county fairs and horse shows with her beloved niece Jean, to whom she passed her great love for all things equine.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Edythe Schemine, nephew Timothy Doughty, dear family friend Grace King and sister-in-law Meg Schemine.

She is survived and mourned by her brothers, Peter "Pete" Schemine and Stefan Schemine; nieces, Christina (Mark) Reid and Jeaniene Doughty; nephew, Steve (Renee) Schemine; great-niece, Shelby (Jeff) Breneman; and great-nephew, Scott Schemine. They will cherish the memory of her unique personality and try to follow the example of her great devotion to her faith and to all that she had been given to tend.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015 where a prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Delaware.

Memorial Contributions may be directed towards Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center is honored to assist the Schemine family.

To share a fond memory or leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.