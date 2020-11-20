Annabell (Mayes) McCreary, age 92, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1927 in Stantontown to the late Robert R. and Anna L. (Taylor) Mayes and moved to Delaware County at the age of 7.

She graduated from Willis High School in 1946 and married Francis McCreary in 1951.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, beginning in her youth she became an active member of New Beginnings (Grace) United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was Superintendent. She had a passion for music and sung in the church choir as well as other places in Delaware and Florida. Annabell was a member of the Eastern Star, volunteered at Grady Hospital, and taught Bible class at Sarah Moore Home. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading, traveling, winters in Florida, and being with family and friends.

Always first to offer prayer, she chose her battles wisely and was strong-willed. She treasured caring for her family and will be remembered for her kind-hearted ways.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Francis in 2003, brother Robert L. Mayes, sisters Helen (John) Graham, Hazel (Ed) Kern, and Dorothy (Forest) Curtin.

Annabell was the loving mother of David J. (Betty "Cissy") McCreary, Mark S. (Debbie) McCreary, 7 grandchildren: Shawn (Lisa), Timothy (Wendy), Monika McCreary, Mallory Arata, 3 step-grandchildren: Shelley (John) Brehman-Shultz, Danny (Jill) Toland, and Kris (Latoya) Toland, 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

