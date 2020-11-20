1/
Annabell (Mayes) McCreary
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Annabell (Mayes) McCreary, age 92, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1927 in Stantontown to the late Robert R. and Anna L. (Taylor) Mayes and moved to Delaware County at the age of 7.

She graduated from Willis High School in 1946 and married Francis McCreary in 1951.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, beginning in her youth she became an active member of New Beginnings (Grace) United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was Superintendent. She had a passion for music and sung in the church choir as well as other places in Delaware and Florida. Annabell was a member of the Eastern Star, volunteered at Grady Hospital, and taught Bible class at Sarah Moore Home. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading, traveling, winters in Florida, and being with family and friends.

Always first to offer prayer, she chose her battles wisely and was strong-willed. She treasured caring for her family and will be remembered for her kind-hearted ways.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Francis in 2003, brother Robert L. Mayes, sisters Helen (John) Graham, Hazel (Ed) Kern, and Dorothy (Forest) Curtin.

Annabell was the loving mother of David J. (Betty "Cissy") McCreary, Mark S. (Debbie) McCreary, 7 grandchildren: Shawn (Lisa), Timothy (Wendy), Monika McCreary, Mallory Arata, 3 step-grandchildren: Shelley (John) Brehman-Shultz, Danny (Jill) Toland, and Kris (Latoya) Toland, 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015 where services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday. The services will be live-streamed by visiting Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/ Burial will follow in Marlborough Cemetery next to her husband. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Beginnings Church, 2163 St. Rt. 37E, Delaware, OH 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
02:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved