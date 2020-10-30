1/2
Anthony David Yates
RICHWOOD — Anthony David Yates, 37, of Richwood died unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 in Delaware County. He was born November 3, 1982 in Marion to Rena Kay (Cox) Yates and the late Anthony Wayne "Tony" Yates.

David served in the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistics (92A) soldier and served overseas during OIF 1 in Baghdad, Iraq from 2003-2004. He was proud to be an American and serve our country in uniform.

He was an avid pool player and part of multiple leagues. He enjoyed playing cards, working on electronics, and sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns and Texas Longhorns football. David was a friendly guy who never knew a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone, which he inherited from his late father, Tony. His world revolved around his kids.

He is survived by his mother, Rena, Richwood; a son, Tyler Yates, a daughter, Tiffany Sprague, both of Marysville; two brothers, Cory (Lori) Hixson, Marysville and Jeremiah (Jessica) Workman, Spotsylvania, VA; former wife and mother of their children: Rachel Prior; a niece and four nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and several close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tony, and a sister, Sarah.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Rock Church, 8653 Donovan Rd., Radnor with Pastor Dale Baker officiating. Burial will be followed in the Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery. There will be Military Honors given by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1095. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Memorial gifts may be made to Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home PO Box 122 Richwood, Ohio 43344 to assist with final expenses.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
