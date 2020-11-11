NEWARK — April L. Squire, age 62 of Newark, OH, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, in Newark. She was born June 27, 1958 in Delaware, OH to John and Shirley (Coen) Humes.

April grew up on a dairy farm in Kilbourne where her family raised Jersey cows. She was a talented organist who dedicated years of her time and talent to the Kilbourne United Methodist Church. April was a human resource information systems manager at Wendy's corporate headquarters for 31 years, then went on to finish her career at Bob Evans and Big Lots. She was a meticulously tidy person, and her house was always "company ready." April was an avid sports fan who loved to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed dining out, traveling, hiking, kayaking, beach vacations, and her cats. Most of all, April enjoyed spending time with her family.

April was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Albert and Virginia Coen and Richard Groves and paternal grandparents, John and Helen Humes.

Left to cherish April's memory are her husband, James Squire; son, Graham Squire; parents, John and Shirley Humes; brother, Jeffery (Elaine) Humes; nephews, Garrett (Danelle Gagliardi) Humes and Ross (Katie) Humes, and many other relatives and friends.

Due to the national emergency relating to the Coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any public celebration of life services until a later date to be announced.

Donations in April's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware or to the Kilbourne United Methodist Church.

To leave a message of condolence for April's family or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Squire family.