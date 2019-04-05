Arnold "Page" Page, age 89, of Sunbury, passed away at home, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1929 in Pineville, KY, son of the late Frank and Mossie (Asher) Page.

Arnold was a graduate of Pineville High School. Later, he served in the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired after 22 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. After serving in the Air Force and returning to civilian life, Arnold became the Business Manager for the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He then retired in 1992 after 18 years of faithfully serving the clients of the Board.

A founding member of the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church of Sunbury, Arnold enjoyed people and always had a positive and uplifting outlook on life. Family members recall Arnold singing a song and carrying a tune wherever he was. He enjoyed traveling the country with his family and sharing the many wonderful sites throughout the states. Arnold especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending all their 4-H horse shows, and spoiling them with the candy and cookies that he made sure was ever present at Grandpa's.

In Arnold's later years, he enjoyed settling down at Subway for lunch with the daily newspaper and a sandwich. Always active, he was a member of both the "Over 70's" and later the "Over 80's" Softball Leagues.

Arnold is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Virginia (Ruel) Page, son Keith (Teri) Page, Sunbury; daughters Leslie Moore, Fountain, FL, Ruth Page, Sunbury, and Rebecca (Timothy) Ward, Sunbury; sisters Anna Hurd, Pineville, KY and Maryetta Frazee, Mt. Vernon; ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by son Lloyd Page in 2010.

Friends may call Friday, April 5th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 North State Route 61, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, and from noon until the 1 p.m. service on Saturday, April 6th, officiated by Pastor Ben Meyer. Private interment services will be held at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arnold's memory may be made to the Delaware County Veterans Services.

