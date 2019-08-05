FRANKLIN FURNANCE — Arville Spradlin, 89, of Franklin Furnace passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Arville was born August 12, 1929 in Oil Springs, KY to the late George W. and Martha Jane Fitzpatrick Spradlin. He worked for 69 years out of Local 437 as a carpenter.

Arville was of the Freewill Baptist faith and attended Garden City Freewill Baptist Church; sang with the Spradlin Family; played all kinds of musical instruments and loved being with family. He never missed his grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities.

Arville was a veteran serving in the Army Artillery during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, Arville was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters including Richard T. Spradlin, Alka Salyers, Myrtle Blanton and Malta Mae Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Maggard Spradlin whom he married August 12, 1950. Also surviving is a son, Mark K. Spradlin of Westerville, OH; three daughters, Debbie Douthat and Cathy Pierson, both of Ironton and Sherrie A. (Glen) Queen of Wheelersburg; six grandchildren, Lori (Kevin) Duncan, Tara (Shane) Salyers and Amy Pierson all of Ironton, Ryan (Shawnell) Queen of Amelia, OH; Jillian Queen of South Point, OH and Wesley Pierson of Easthampton, NJ and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Blaine Etterling, Rev. Curtis Jones and Rev. Tom Spradlin officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military honors conducted by American Legion James Dickey Post #23. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 and one hour before the service on Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.