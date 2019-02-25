OAKLAND, Calif. — Babette Frank Maccoby, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019 in Oakland, CA. Her daughter and son were at her side.

Babette was born on January 8, 1923 in Delaware, the eldest child of Harry Clay Frank, Sr. and Celia Miller Frank. Big sister to Harry Jr. and Suzanne, she grew up in the Frank family home in Delaware where her father and his brothers were born, later moving to a house nearby. She graduated from Frank B. Willis High School in 1940 as class Valedictorian. At Willis HS she played basketball, acted in dramatic productions, was co-editor of the yearbook, President of the Latin Club, and social service chair of Girl Reserves (YWCA).

Babette graduated in 1944 from Wellesley College, where she majored in English Literature and minored in Education. She participated in a wide variety of extra-curricular activities, including Radio Acting and Announcing for the Wellesley College Broadcasting System, acting in student theater productions, and organizing dances. She served on the Christian Association Community Service Committee and the Christian Association Interfaith Council, and was Russian War Relief Representative for the War Board and Dormitory Fire Captain and Air Raid Warden. She taught English at West Junior High School in Columbus during winter break.

After college Babette worked as Assistant to the Dean of Women at Denison University and then pursued her interest in college administration and student affairs, enrolling in Teachers College of Columbia University and earning her Master's Degree in Counseling and Student Personnel Administration in 1947. During graduate school she lived at Columbia University's International House, where she met Herbert Maccoby, a Columbia PhD candidate. They married in 1950 and moved to Manhattan, KS where he began his career as a professor and she joined the Kansas State Counseling Center as its first woman counselor. Babette was a member of the American Association of University Women, the National Association of Deans of Women, Kappa Delti Pi International Honor Society in Education, Pi Lambda Theta, and the Wellesley College Alumnae Association.

Following the birth of their first child in 1953, Babette left professional life so she could focus all of her attention on her growing family. Babette and Herb moved across the country several times, raising their three children in Berkeley, CA, Pittsburgh, PA and Bangor, ME. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed giving intimate dinner parties and entertaining. In every community where they lived, Babette was active in the League of Women Voters, the local Wellesley Club, and the university's Women and Faculty Wives organizations.

Herb and Babette especially loved Northern California, where they enjoyed going on family trips to the high country of Yosemite National Park, Carmel and Monterey. They lived for 29 years in Berkeley, CA, retiring there in 1985. In 2003 they moved to a senior living community in neighboring Oakland, where Babette joined the Welcome Committee, arranging for prospective residents to meet and dine with the lively, interesting folks already living there.

In her personal statement for the career placement office of Teachers College, Babette wrote "For as long as I can remember my chief interest in life has been other people. I was fortunate in being brought up in a home where we were encouraged to respect each member of the family and every other individual, regardless of how important or unimportant, as a human being with needs and feeling, hopes and aspirations." Her abiding interest in people and her desire to help others reach the fullest potential they were capable of in order to live rich and meaningful lives was a deeply held personal philosophy that infused her marriage, homemaking, and parenting and that she imparted to her three children.

Babette is survived by her daughter Gina Maccoby of Chappaqua, NY, her son Matthew Frank Maccoby of Santa Monica, CA, seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Her husband Herbert predeceased her, as did her eldest son Daniel of Walton-on-Thames, England. Condolences may be expressed by email to [email protected] or [email protected]