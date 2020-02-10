DELAWARE — Barbara E. (Hillard) Opel, age 74 of Delaware, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1945 in Delaware to the late John and Darlene (Denty) Hillard.

A graduate of Elm Valley High School in 1963 she had worked as a waitress for the former Penn Lanes, Bun's, McDonalds, and at Grady Memorial Hospital. Before retiring she also worked as an associate with the Gooseberry Patch.

Barb enjoyed bowling, collecting angels, reading and watching old movies. She was a former member of the Delaware Moose Club and will be remembered for her fun loving ways.

She is survived by her brother Larry (Pam) Hillard of DeSoto, MO, sister Vonna Hughes of Delaware; nieces and nephews: Cindy (Joel) Johnson Vail, Deborah Hunt, Kathleen Payne, Angela Edwards, Rodd Hillard, Maria Kohl, J. C. Hillard, April Hillard Guynn, Robert Byus, Nick, Cody, and Chad Hillard.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; sisters: Jane Albery, Jean Hemsworth, and Janice Litter; brothers Gerald Hillard and Charles Hillard; nieces: Sharon and Lisa; and nephew Wayne.

Public inurnment services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware with Rev. Kathryn Hobson officiating. Friends and family will be received immediately following the graveside services at 1395 SR 257 South in Warrensburg.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to serve Barbara Opel's family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .

