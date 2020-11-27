DELAWARE — Barbara J. Blanchard, age 83 of Delaware, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at home. She was born October 27, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late Edgil and Ruth (Shaw) Ryan.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her children: Anita (Phil) Cochran, Diana Fisher, Dan Blanchard, Peggy (Alex) Jamieson, Mary Beth (Tim) Cowans, Paula (Jim) Bevins, Rebecca (Aric) Tucker, and Jeffrey (Lori) Blanchard; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brother: Robert Ryan; sisters: Martha (Bernard) Blanchard, and Patricia "Susie" Mendez; and many other relatives and friends.

Barbara married Lawrence "Larry" Blanchard in 1958. After a brief time in California, they operated a crop farm in Danville, OH. She said that a farmer's wife was not a life she would have chosen, but a life she was blessed to be given. Barbara had owned and operated her own flower shop, as well. After Larry passed away in 1991, she remained on the farm for a short while. She went on to work for Dale's Cardinal Market, then retired from Bob Evans' Restaurant, where she had served as a hostess. Barbara was a woman of strong faith, and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. She had been a 4-H leader, a hospice volunteer, a member of the Seed Sowers Garden Club, and a local book club. Barbara loved books, flowers, friends, and especially her family.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Blanchard, brothers: Paul, Ernie, John, and Bill Ryan; sisters: Maxine Gilpin, and Mary Lou Ryan; grandson, Daniel Blanchard, son-in-law, Bill Fisher, and brother-in-law, Luis Mendez.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 30 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, and will be livestreamed by logging into www.stmarylivestream.com. Burial will take place at St. Luke Cemetery in Danville.

Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, or to Capitol City Hospice. To leave a message of condolence to Barbara's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.