CARDINGTON — Barbara J. Shears, age 57 of Cardington died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 5, 1962 to the late Chester Klinedinst and Margaret (Oden) Klinedinst who survives in Sunbury.

Barb was a Teacher's Aid for Cardington and Mt. Gilead Schools for 17 years. She loved working with children. Barb was a graduate of Big Walnut High School in the Class of 1981. She attended the St. John (Windfall) Lutheran Church.

Barb enjoyed camping with family and friends. Camping season was her favorite. She loved decorating for the holidays. Barb was always doing something to help someone. Most importantly Barb was always reliable for family and friends and loved being there for everyone.

On June 24, 1989 Barb married Randall Shears in Sunbury, who survives in Cardington.

In addition to her mother and husband, Barb is survived by 3 daughters: Brittany, Randi Kay and Amanda Shears all of Cardington; a brother, Chester "Chip" Klinedinst of Sunbury; 3 Nephews: Scott O'Neal, Charlie Klinedinst, and Ryan Warnock; 6 nieces; Jennifer Napier, Samantha Klinedinst, Jaime Gammon, Emalie Shaffer, Jennifer Shaffer, and Claire Shaffer.

In addition to her father, Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl O'Neal.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara or to express a condolence to the Shears family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.