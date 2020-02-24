FINDLAY — Barbara Jean Engelhart, 91, of Findlay and formerly of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The Heritage Assisted Living Facility in Findlay.

She was born on January 10, 1929 in Akron, daughter of the late Theodore and Mae R. (Hardy) Johnson. Barbara attended Kent State University after World War II and became a Certified Registered Medical Technologist. She later received her Bachelor of Science degree from Heidelberg College. In 1949, she met Raymond Engelhart, and on May 15, 1950, they married. She worked in Akron City Hospital and later at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky. She capped off her career by becoming Chief Tech and laboratory director at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, where she retired in 1987.

Barbara and Ray resided in Delaware County for more than 20 years, where she was a member of the Delaware Cosmopolitan Club and volunteered at Sarah Moore Home, Grady Hospital and Habitat for Humanity. Barbara and Ray enjoyed spending time with their family, and especially the time spent attending their grandchildren's sporting events and school programs. Barbara enjoyed quilting, playing bridge and cake decorating among her many interests.

Surviving are her children, Barbara (Roy) Meyer of Findlay and Douglas (Elizabeth) Engelhart of Ostrander; grandchildren, Hilary Elizabeth Engelhart (Castro) and Carolyn Grace Engelhart; and great grandchild, Charlotte Castro; nephew, Marv and nieces, Sharon, Susan, Robin and Cindy.

In addition to her parents preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond in 2007, and her sister, Shirley.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the All Occasions Catering and Banquet Facility, The Marion Room, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo, with Rev. Marvin Hintz, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Smile Train.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.