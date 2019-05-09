RADNOR — Barbara Jo Brady, age 50, of Radnor, formerly of Delaware, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born June 9, 1968 in Delaware, Ohio the daughter of Charles E. & Betty (Skeens) Thompson. Barbara graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1986. She worked as a claims adjuster for Cigna Insurance for 20+ years. Barbara had a passion for rescuing animals, especially ones with special needs. She could never turn down any animal that needed help.

Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 19 years Jeffrey "Jeff" Brady; son Thompson Brady; daughters Margaret "Maggie" Brady; step-daughter Cloe Brady; granddaughter Paisley Brady; mother Betty (Charlie) Kerr; brother Charles L. (Monika) Thompson; sisters Beverley Wright, and Liz (Roger) Watson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles E. Thompson, and mother in-law Barbara Ann Brady

Barbara was a loving wife, and a devoted mother to her children. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Family and friends may call from 5:00- 8:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Radnor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards The Delaware County Humane Society, 4920 State Route 37 E, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

