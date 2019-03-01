Amazing daughter, sister, aunt, coach, professor, mentor and friend, Nancy was born December 3, 1956 to Edward and Barbara (Brach) Knop in Red Bud, Illinois.

She graduated from Central High School of Clifton in 1975 and attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1979 and forever leaving her mark for future generations of female athletes by settling a lawsuit to give female athletes the same opportunity and budgets as men. Nancy earned a Master's degree in Exercise Physiology/Biomechanics at the University of California-Davis and served as an assistant coach for women's cross country and track programs. In 1985, after a brief stop at Texas Tech University, Nancy moved on to St. Cloud State University in MN as head women's cross country and track and field coach. Nancy also prepared hundreds of students to become educators themselves. The classroom was truly her calling and in 1994 Nancy left SCSU to pursue a PhD in Education from The Ohio State University.

Dr. Nancy Knop spent 16 years at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH as professor of health and human kinetics, teaching, advising students, mentoring athletes and building a community of people with a love for fit and healthy lifestyles. Nancy had a gift for building relationships and connecting people, challenging everyone to be their best self and pursue their passions with joy.

After "retiring" in 2015, Nancy moved back to MN to continue helping others in a consultant role with Activ8, a health and wellness start-up. Diagnosed with glioblastoma in August of 2017, Nancy tackled the disease head on, ensuring that future generations would benefit from her journey. Nancy passed away February 2, 2019, 18 months after the initial diagnosis.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Barbara Knop; brother James Knop; sister Mary (Davis) Patterson; brother John (Gigi) Knop; nephews Brad and Ben Chelberg, Alec Knop; nieces Colleen and Emma Knop; aunt Alice Espenscheid and a nation of special colleagues, friends, alumni, students, and athletes.

Celebrations of Nancy's life will occur in both Delaware, OH & Apple Valley, MN. Dates are TBD, refer to Caring Bridge for full details.