Obituary
Print

Barbara Marie Bates

  |   Visit Guest Book

Barbara Marie Bates, age 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Barbara was born on October 21, 1931 in Zanesville, OH to the late Frederick and Eva Marie (Allen) Bussmer. Barbara is survived by her loving son, Douglas A. (Cindy) Bates; grandchildren, Heather (Phillip) Gilmore, Jessica (Jason) Smothers, Christopher (Julie) Bates, Gregory A. (Laurie) Bates, Randa Ring and Ashley Ring; great-grandchildren, Ian, Jessie, Cody, Jack, Joe, Jake, Mia, Camryn, Chloe, Logan, Kinsley, Reece, Carter, Cole, Kailyn, Mason and Aubree. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Bates; daughters, Lynn Hubbard and Lee Ann Ring; sisters, Patricia McCoy and Alice Stephens.

Barbara was a graduate of Zanesville High School and a member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church in Gahanna, OH.

Her family will receive friends one hour prior to her Memorial Service held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Bubb officiating.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230.

Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.