Barbara Marie Bates, age 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Barbara was born on October 21, 1931 in Zanesville, OH to the late Frederick and Eva Marie (Allen) Bussmer. Barbara is survived by her loving son, Douglas A. (Cindy) Bates; grandchildren, Heather (Phillip) Gilmore, Jessica (Jason) Smothers, Christopher (Julie) Bates, Gregory A. (Laurie) Bates, Randa Ring and Ashley Ring; great-grandchildren, Ian, Jessie, Cody, Jack, Joe, Jake, Mia, Camryn, Chloe, Logan, Kinsley, Reece, Carter, Cole, Kailyn, Mason and Aubree. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Bates; daughters, Lynn Hubbard and Lee Ann Ring; sisters, Patricia McCoy and Alice Stephens.

Barbara was a graduate of Zanesville High School and a member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church in Gahanna, OH.

Her family will receive friends one hour prior to her Memorial Service held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Bubb officiating.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230.

Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.