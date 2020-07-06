DELAWARE — Barbara "Barb" (Bauder) Mirise, 82, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born August 2, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Margorie (Schmell) Bauder. Barb graduated from Olentangy High School in 1955. She met David Mirise, who was in the United States Navy, and she loved that he was a man in a uniform. They married 1957, and moved down to Orlando, Florida, due to David being stationed down there. They began their family where Barb was a stay at home wife, and mother. Most of the time taking care of all of the household chores, and mowing the lawn, that way David didn't have to do it when he got back after late nights working, and would always have dinner on the table, and ready for him when he got home.

Once the children were grown and on their own Barb did office work, and most importantly was an Insurance Underwriter for several different companies. Barb attended Old Stone Presbyterian Church for several years, and also taught Sunday school. She was also a Boy Scout Leader.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother David Bauder.

Left to cherish her memory are husband David Mirise; son Mike (Connie) Mirise; daughter Sandra "Sandy" (Brett Thompson) Ishler; grandchildren Brooke (Eric) Gray, Rochelle (Andrew) Seaton, Zyon Mirise, Jennifer Ishler; and Amy (Adam) Damron; great-grandchildren Addison, Kensley, Kylie, Colton, Kasen, Analeigh; brother Jim (Mary Lynn) Bauder; sister Verna Jo (Ed) Humes; sister-in-law, Arlene Watson; close and very dear friends Gary (Myrna) Shoemaker; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barb enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, where she could grow anything and had a green thumb. She would take her bounty from the garden every year and can what they couldn't eat immediately. Barb was also a social butterfly, whether it was down in Florida where they would snow-bird during the winter months in Ohio, she loved socializing and playing cards with her friends, and was known for hanging up on family to talk to her friends. She also enjoyed riding her bicycle, playing shuffleboard, lawn bocce, and driving the boat, but never getting in the water to water ski. Barb also had a sweet tooth, and would constantly hide her "Stash" in the cabinets, she mostly enjoyed Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate candies. Her smile could light up the room, and make you feel comforted, she also was a caregiver and made sure everyone was taken care of before she took care of herself. Her family and those close to her will remember her as the persistent, loyal, dedicated, and sometimes hard-headed wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that she was.

Pastor Adam Anderson will officiate a Celebration of Barb's life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the Old Stone Presbyterian Church 41 Hodges Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

