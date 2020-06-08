Barbara Satterfield Pogue was born on February 5, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio and died on June 6, 2020 in Sunbury, Ohio at the age of 82 years old.

Barb is predeceased by her parents Marion and Pauline Satterfield and sister, Faye and Brother-in-law Kent Martin.

Barb is survived by her husband, Thomas S. Pogue; son E. Robert (Bob) Cain, Jr., his wife Heidi and younger son Colonel (retired) Daniel B. Cain. Barb is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica McCullough and Dillon Cain; stepchildren – Sheri Denney, Sondi Spurlock, Shaun Pogue, Shelly Fedako, Stefani Pogue, Shane Pogue and numerous step-grandchildren.

Barb grew up in Franklin, Ohio before attending The Ohio State University where she became an AVID Ohio State Fan as well as an Alumnus and active with the Phi Mu Sorority. Barbara enjoyed teaching children to read, traveling, and playing bridge. She was very focused on her family and her former beloved dog Josie.

A full career as a teacher in Columbus Public Schools and world traveler, she also enjoyed sporting events and marching bands. She was famous for her baking ability when creating both pies and cookies for her family to enjoy.

There will be a public visitation at Schoedinger Worthington, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 on Thursday, June 11 from 3-6 p.m. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at all times in the building and only 50 people will be permitted in the building at a time to ensure the safety of all in attendance. A private funeral service will be held on Friday June 12 at 10 a.m. which will be broadcast on the website of Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service.