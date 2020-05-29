Beacher H. "Buck" Vance
DELAWARE — Beacher H. "Buck" Vance, age 76 of Delaware, OH, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Delaware. He was born November 4, 1943 in Russell County, VA to the late Howard and Viola (Dotson) Vance. Left to cherish Buck's memory are his wife of 48 years, Alice (Collins) Vance; son, Ricky Vance; daughter, Rebecca (Eric) Evans; granddaughter, Cordelia Evans; brother, Estil (Charlotte) Vance; sisters: Lisa (Sherman) Musick, and Rita Stevens; brother-in-law, Ronnie Street; and several other relatives and friends. Buck had been a truck spotter by trade, having worked for PPG Manufacturing for several years. He was known as a very hard worker. It gave him much satisfaction to know that his hard work was able to provide his family with everything they needed. His family looked to him as their hero, and knew they could count on him to take care of every challenge that life presented to them. Buck was a quiet, humble man, without pretense. He enjoyed target shooting, tinkering with cars, and riding on his lawnmower with his granddaughter. He adored being "Papaw" to his granddaughter, who he referred to as his little buddy. Most of all, Buck enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Vance; sisters: Brenda Osborne, Eula Helton, Phyllis James, and Wanda "Sue" Street, and 1 grandchild. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Cheshire Cemetery. Donations in Buck's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Associaton. To leave a message of condolence to Buck's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
