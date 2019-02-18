SUNBURY — Benjamin Levi Pauley, Jr., age 97, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home where he was cared for the last 3 years by his grandson, Richard Pauley, Jr., his wife Christa and their children, Abby and Garrett.

Founder and former owner of Pauley's Machine Shop, Ben was a hardworking man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was known for his love for golfing, fishing, gardening, friendship and being a great story and joke teller. Ben was also an avid hunter, often felling a squirrel, rabbit or deer with just one shot. It was known throughout the community that "If Ben Pauley can't fix it, throw the damn thing away". He prided himself on his hard work, honesty and his commitment to helping the community, friends and his neighbors. He was a sixty year plus and the oldest member of Griffithsville Lodge #71 F&AM.

Born September 15, 1921 in Tango, West Virginia to the late Brookie Mae (Burton) and Benjamin L. Pauley Sr. Graduate of Duvall High School, Class of 1940. After high school he attended Machinist trade school in Maryland and Chicago. Ben married Louise (Woodrum) Pauley in 1943. They were happily married for almost 73 years.

Also preceded in death by brother, Cliff Pauley; sisters, Mabel Nelson, Olive McCallister and Alva Quinn.

Survived by sons, Richard (Nancy Monnette) Pauley, Sr. of Delaware, Warren (Carol Gemmell) Pauley of The Villages, Fl; brother, Douglas (Mary Sue) Pauley of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mike Sr.) McVay, Aaron Pauley, Richard (Christa) Pauley, Jr., Jason (Elaine) Pauley, Jacqueline (Brian) Roden; great-grandchildren, Mike (Stephanie) McVay, Jr., Cassie (Shane) Pumphrey, Morgan McVay, Maggie Hale, Abigail (Bradyn) Dronsfield, Garrett Pauley, Samantha Lavender and Harvey Pierce; great-great-grandchildren, Burkleigh & Greysyn McVay and Tommy Pumphrey; nephew, Greg (Carol Gee) Adams.

Funeral Service noon, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service. Marvin Hintz, Celebrant. Interment Sunbury Memorial Gardens. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Ben's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.