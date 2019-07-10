DELAWARE — Bernard "Bernie" Lusby, 67, of Delaware passed away early Tuesday morning July 9, 2019.

He was born May 1, 1952 in Delaware to the late Abraham Knapp and Gretchen (Lusby) Boring and graduated from Delaware Hayes High School.

A lifetime Delaware resident, Bernie worked as a machinist for Parker Hannifin in Marysville. He enjoys camping, boating, fishing and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on cars and doing leather work.

On July 14, 1974, Bernie married Teresa Curry and together they shared almost 45 years of marriage together raising 2 beautiful girls.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; daughters, Tabitha Carter and her loving companion Russell Pancake of Delaware and Sabrina (Scott) Years of Powell; grandsons, Jevin and Jakota Carter, Maverick Cyrus, and Brayden Years; step-brother, Bobby Boring of Ashley; step-sister, Brenda Boring of Delaware; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his step-father Frank Boring and his step-brother Frank Boring.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Bernie's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Maurer and Pastor Dave Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Lusby family.

