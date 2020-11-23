Bernard Mathew Turanchik, 92, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Pleasant City, OH on September 23, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Nellie Klecho Turanchik, siblings, Helen Soss, Michael Troyan, Marie Smith, Anne Murphy, Betty Schwegler, Dorothy Preston, John Turanchik, Margaret Rusnak, Justine McCoy, William Turanchik, and Eugene Turanchik.

Surviving family includes loving wife, Ruth, daughters, Jill (Russell) Martin, Lori (Jeff) Blind, grandchildren, Nolan Martin, Alexandra (Michael) Roberts, Ashley (Carson) Wilshire, Tyler Blind, Leslie Blind, Adam Blind, great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Wilshire. Bernie is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and godchildren whom he loved with all his heart.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065, where a Parastas service will start at 4 pm. followed by a family memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 300 Church Street, Pleasant City, OH. Burial to follow at Pleasant City Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no gathering following any of the services.

Bernie graduated from Pleasant City High School in 1946. Shortly after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy serving for two years including time at the conclusion of WW II. Upon returning from the Navy, Bernie married Ruth Faught in 1952 and remained devoted to her until his last day on earth. They were married for over 68 years.

Bernie received an appointment from President Lyndon B Johnson in 1965 to serve as the postmaster of his hometown of Pleasant City and remained in that role until retiring in 1992. Bernie remained active after retirement investing in his community helping those in need, working on updating St. Michael's cemetery plots, and was a frequent contributor to his hometown newspaper, The Daily Jeffersonian. His articles and stories reflected on his Slovak heritage, his youth and growing up with his brothers and sisters in the Pleasant City area.

He was a long time member of St.Michael's Byzantine Church in Pleasant City before he and Ruth relocated to Powell, Ohio in 2003 to be near their daughters and grandchildren. He then joined St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church. Bernie contributed routinely to the church by carrying on the tradition of helping to bake nut rolls and preparing ethnic foods.

Bernard Turanchik's life exemplified a devotion to his God, his country, his wife and his family. Bernie smiled brightest, regardless of the circumstances, when in the presence of his family. He will forever be remembered as a man that never spoke harshly, gave unselfishly and loved the handiwork of God which continues in the lives of his daughters, grandchildren and great grand daughter.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he responded, "I want them to know that I love them."

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Erika who compassionately took care of Bernie in his last months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Kindred Hospice.

Thank you to the staff of Powell Assisted Living for loving and providing compassionate care for our beloved Dad.

