ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Bernice "Opal" Cummings, age 97 of Orange City, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.

She was born September 29, 1922 in Athens, Ohio to parents Nellie G. (Linscott) and Norrick V. Matson. She lived in Ohio until moving to Central Florida in 1973. She loved her family and she was dearly loved by all of them. Galatians 5:22-23 says, "…the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control…" These are the qualities reflected in the life she lived.

She is survived by four daughters, Lectra Richards (David) and Karen Elchert (Donald) both of Delaware, OH; Patricia Brush (Thomas) of West Jefferson OH, Beatrice Strobridge (Mark) of Flagler Beach, FL; four sons, Michael (Marylou Peters) of Debary, FL; William (Sharon Powell) of Crescent City, FL; Jay (Christine Davidson) of Orange City, FL and Christopher (Linda Yates) of Chalfont, PA. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Gerald Matson (Pauline), Max Matson (Ginny), Bob Matson (Betty) and sister, Joan Travis all of Ohio.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Wain Cummings; brothers, Vernette Matson and Delbert Matson; and her sisters, Katherine Matson Roberts, Jean Matson and Shirley Matson Rice.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Chuluota, 201 Lake Mills Rd. Chuluota, Florida 32766. Interment will follow at Chuluota Cemetery. Afterwards we will return to the church where a light lunch will be served in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765, 407-366-8999. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com.