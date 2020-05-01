Bertha Katherine Foshag, age 97, died peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Bertha was born August 16, 1922 in Willard, OH, at home on the family farm to the late Jay and Dorothy (Blessing) Walker, the second of 9 children. She graduated from high school in Willard, OH. Bertha then went to nursing school in Toledo, OH and became an RN. It was there that she met her future husband on a blind date. Bertha married Frederick C. Foshag, Sr in 1944. She then lived an exciting life, moving and living in 7 different states. Bertha and Fred had 3 children; Fred C. Foshag, Jr., Cheryl A.Dondero, and Leland J. Foshag, M.D. As they moved, Bertha continued to work as an RN in many of the places they lived. When living in New York she went back to school to become a school nurse. In 1968, due to a job change for Fred, they moved back to Ohio. It was there, in Sunbury, Ohio that they bought the 240-acre farm that they loved. They lived there together until Fred died in 2008. Bertha continued to live there with Candy, her beloved dog, independently managing the property until her passing. In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was also preceded in death by sisters, Caroline Dunseth and Ida Biernat; and Candy. She is survived by her devoted children and their spouses, Fred Jr. and Ellen of Pittsburg, Kansas, Cheryl and Robert Dondero of Glenburn, Maine and Leland and Holly of Los Angeles, California; siblings, Mary Jane Eitle, Nancy Jean Doyle, David Walker, Edna Swartz, Martha Weatherbie, and Jay Walker; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital for the kind, compassionate care they provided for Bertha. They would also like to thank the relatives, friends and neighbors who helped Bertha, with love and caring, so that she was able to continue to live at home. And the family thanks our cousin, Kathy Weatherbie, for loving Bertha and for being with her at the hospital on her final days. Funeral arrangements were handled by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury, OH. Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery, Kilbourne, Ohio alongside her beloved Fred. The family will be planning a Memorial Service to take place at a later date.



