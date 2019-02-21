Bertha Pauline "Polly" Furay, 98, of Delaware passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 16, 1920 in Union County, Ohio to the late James and Etta Mae (Bennett) Rouse.

A Delaware County resident for over 50 years, Polly attended Delaware Christian Church and later Compassion Christian Church. A farmer's wife, she enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, canning, and working jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jack (Joan) Furay Jr. of Worthington, Jan O'Daniels of Delaware, Joyce Dennis of Delaware, and Jerry (Shari) Furay of Ashley; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, daughter Judy Balzer, brother Chester Pearl Rouse, sisters Dorothy Louise Dowell and Madeline Curry, and sons-in-law Charles Dennis and Roy O'Daniels.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Polly's life will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Al Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Alum Creek Cemetery.

Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Compassion Christian Church, P.O. Box 36, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Furay family.

To share a fond memory of Polly or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.