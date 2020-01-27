NEWARK — Bethanne (Masters) Prachar, 51 of Newark, formerly of Ashley, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence and is now in heaven with her late mother.

Born July 8, 1968 in Marion, Ohio the daughter of Daniel K. & Patricia Anne (Price) Masters. Bethanne attended and later graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1986. She would go on and attend Ohio Wesleyan University, while there she was active on the tennis team and graduated with her Bachelors in Economics in 1990. Bethanne worked with several different companies throughout her life, but the one she was most proud of was being a consultant for individuals experiencing drug addictions. Bethanne would help place people in the necessary treatment facilities suited for their needs.

Bethanne was preceded in death by her mother Patricia A. Masters in 2001. Left to cherish her memory are father Daniel K. (Marilyn) Masters; sisters Brenda (Lonnie) Hill and Jill (Jeff) Pireu; nieces and nephews Brock & Delaney Hill, and Natalie & Owen Pireu; ex-husband Gary Prachar and his daughters Morgan Prachar and Samantha Shea.

Bethanne enjoyed playing tennis in her free time; she was also a member of the Granville Tennis Club. She also enjoyed reading and taking walks with her sisters and dogs. Her family and those close to Bethanne will remember her as the empathetic, strong-willed, witty and "big hearted" individual that she was.

Pastor Paul Mcullough will officiate a celebration of Bethanne's life Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (Formerly 1510 West William) Delaware, Ohio 43015, family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

