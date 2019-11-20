She always gave nothing less than her very best and loved others greatly, especially her family.

Betty Ellen (Longshore) Watts left this world peacefully at Willow Brook Christian Village on Monday morning November 18, 2019 shortly after her 97th birthday, with her family by her side to express their great love.

James Lester Longshore and Ina Lillian (Adams) Longshore welcomed her into their home on the farm at Vans Valley on November 7, 1922. Russell, Violet, Kenneth, Dorothy, Darlene and Phillip would join her at that home in the next 20 years until her mother passed away in 1943.

She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1940 and on March 17, 1942, she married Charles (Sam) Watts who left for combat in Europe immediately. She cared for her younger siblings and embraced the farm life of her family during the wartime until Sam returned from WWII. Sam and Betty and now Steve and Rene' moved to their farm near Olive Green where life was good; busy with gardening, canning, sewing, baseball games, many friends, lots of family visits and church. Betty taught Sunday School, helped with Bible School, and was a member of the Ladies Aide Society at the Vans Valley Church, where she was a lifetime member. Applesauce, pies, sweet corn, homemade candy, rolls … and so many other delicious dishes came from her kitchen on a regular basis.

Betty worked for a time in downtown Columbus at Farm Bureau (Nationwide) and later designed the advertisement layout for The Sunbury News, a job from which she retired in 1986. She was an avid quilter with several quilting groups.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, brother Russell, sisters Violet and Darlene, and stepmother Beatrice (Goings) Longshore.

Left to treasure her memory are her children Steven (Joeleen) Watts of Hilliard; Rene' (Larry) DeMint of Sunbury; grandchildren Joe and Zachary Watts, Matthew DeMint, Autumn (Nathan) Tilton, six wonderful great-grandchildren; and sister Dorothy, brothers Ken (Julia) and Phil (Judy), all of Sunbury, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Special thanks and love to the staff at Willow Brook and Heartland Hospice.The family requests that you show special kindness to someone in her honor.

