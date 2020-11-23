DELAWARE — Betty J. Cosgray, 89, of Delaware, formerly of Marysville, died Saturday afternoon, November 21st at Delaware Court with her loving daughter by her side. Betty was born November 27, 1931 in Dayton to the late Henry P. and Josephine M. (Carey) Kaufman.

A graduate of Marysville High School, she was a wonderful seamstress who was able to make her daughter's wedding dress, and also made practice flags for the Delaware Hayes Marching Band. She was a woman of strong faith and enjoyed teaching vacation bible school, Sunday school and attending various other bible clubs over the years. Betty loved to travel, and enjoyed a special trip to Jerusalem with her Aunt Ruthie. According to her family, she made the best bean soup and potato soup in the world and was an avid reader as well. Above all things, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ufferman, a brother Michael Kaufman, and a son-in-law James Rhodes.

She is survived by her daughter Jayne L. Rhodes and son-in-law John Ufferman, both of Delaware; grandchildren Andrew (Kelly), Mark (Jessie), James D. and Winnie Rhodes, Kevin and Brian Ufferman; great-grandchildren Brianna, Bethanye, Brayden and Connor; siblings Ann (Louis) Meyer of Milford Center and Philip (Geraldine) Kaufman of Bradenton, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery with the Pastor Matt Schiesser officiating. Ingram Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

