Betty J. Grooms
ASHLEY — Betty J. Grooms, 87, of Ashley, passed away at her residence at 4:25 am, Monday June 15, 2020. She was born September 23, 1932 in Delaware County to the late Edward and Amy (Fraker) Vigar. She married Art Grooms, and he precedes her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan (Mike) Votaw; two sons, Dale (Ronnie) Grooms and Dennis (Gina) Grooms; seven grandchildren, Brad (Kristi), Jon (Madison), Doug, Patrick, Jeff, Becky, and Chelsey (Jacob); numerous great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Kay, and Bud; one sister, Alice; and one son, Mark.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015.

A graveside service will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
