Betty Jane Leslie (nee Anthony), age 91, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Willow Brook Christian Community.

Betty was born on Feb. 5, 1928 to James Henry Anthony and Dorothy M. (Weber) Anthony in Devon, Conn. At age 3, Betty's mother died from TB. Betty spent her early years in the towns of Milford and West Hartford, Conn. After earning a BSN from St. Joseph's College (West Hartford, Conn.), Betty worked as a pediatric nurse on the polio and cancer wards of Boston Children's Hospital.

In 1951 Betty married the Rev. Jim Leslie. Their first year of marriage was spent in London, England with Betty working as nurse at a children's cancer hospital and Jim as a Rotary Foundation Fellow. The year of travel sparked for Betty a love of travel. Over the next 50 years, Betty and Jim enjoyed traveling with their children both nationally and internationally. Betty and Jim had 6 children, creating a home filled with love and adventure. Betty and Jim lived through a parent's worst fear when their infant son Peter died suddenly.

Betty and Jim lived in Medford, Mass., Carlisle, Penn., and for over 60 years in Delaware, Ohio where for many of those years Betty worked as a neonatal nurse at Marion General Hospital and Jim served as the Chaplain at Ohio Wesleyan University. Upon their retirements, Betty and Jim continued their international travels through Elder Hostel and Volunteers in Mission. Betty and Jim raised their family in the midst of the Asbury United Methodist Church community and were devoted to Asbury until their deaths.

For the past 16 years Betty lived at Willow Brook Christian Community surrounded by loving friends and caring staff. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James Leslie, and their son Peter. She is survived by her five children – Debbie Leslie-Beck (Drexel Hill, PA), Diana McComas (Beverly Hills, MI), Jennifer Leslie (Bulverde, TX), Kristen Leslie (St.Louis, MO) and Andy Leslie (Kenosha, WI); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Asbury UMC (Delaware, OH). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, or the Willow Brook Christian Community staff fund.