Betty Jane (Craig) Williams made her transition into her heavenly home on April 4, 2019 from Delaware Court Healthcare Center.

Born December 14, 1923 in Delaware, Ohio to William and Ellen (Johnson) Craig. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Theda Watkins, nieces Eljean (Green) Bridges, Donna Jean (Wilson) Prude, and Sara (Bohanna) Williams.

Betty graduated with honors in 1941 from Frank B. Willis High School. Throughout her 12 years of school, she maintained perfect attendance. At the outbreak of World War II, she went to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she was trained to be a code breaker. Following the war she married and lived a short time in Massillon, Ohio before returning to Delaware. She enrolled in Bliss College (now Franklin University) where she acquired her secretarial and management skills.

Betty went on to work at Scioto Village (Girl's Industrial School) from where, after 30 years she retired. She was an administrative assistance to five different superintendents during her employment there.

Her courage, fortitude, and faith successfully guided her to survive breast cancer and a near fatal fall down the stairs of a movie theater. Betty will be remembered as a beautiful, generous, and exceptionally thoughtful woman who always put God first and then her family.

Always active in the community she was a lifelong member of Zion A.M.E. Church, where she taught Sunday School, served as a stewardess, a trustee, member of the Catherine A. Trimble Missionary Society, and church secretary for over 40 years.

She was a member emeritus of Women's City Club, former board member of the first Liberty Community Center, member of Delaware Altrusa Society, and a board member of Delwood.

Not only was she the Craig family historian, Betty also had compiled a history of the South end of Delaware. She loved collecting Hummels, thimbles, reading, crossword puzzles, cruise vacations with her daughter and spending time with her family.

Betty is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her only child, Rhea Williams, sister Ruth Wilson, Brothers Collins "Bud" Craig, Chester "Briss" Craig, and a host of beloved nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call from 1–2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Morne' Meyer officiating and Rev. Dr. Raymond Mickens eulogizing. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the People In Need, 138 Johnson Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

