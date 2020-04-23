DELAWARE — Betty Jean Seeley (Stalnaker) age 86, of Delaware, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Betty was born in Brownsville, WV on February 15, 1934 to Alvin and Emma (Dulaney) Stalnaker.

On September 2, 1951 in Marietta, Betty married the love of her life, Rev. Brady A. Seeley, at the age of 17, and the two were married for 68 years. Betty was a graduate of Marietta High School class of 1952. She served as State Treasurer for Business Professional Women (BPW) of Ohio, Business Manager for multiple Chambers of Commerce and for the YMCA of Port Huron, Michigan. Betty was a proud working mother, a member of the United Church of Christ, and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Above all else, Betty valued her family most. She enjoyed family gatherings, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play, and was happiest holding a baby in her arms. The love and memories she leaves behind are endless. She will be forever missed by everyone who knew her.

Betty is survived by her husband, Rev. Brady A. Seeley, Former Pastor of Gilman United Methodist Church of Marietta, Ohio; two children, Dwaine A. Seeley (son), Dawn K. Seeley (daughter in-law), Debra L. Comstock (daughter), Dennis Jay Comstock (son-in law); 4 grandchildren, Anthony Seeley, Jessica (Chuck) Seeley, Matt (Valerie) Holsinger, Janine (John) Sickmeyer; 8 great-grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Chloe, Weston, Eloise, Aldrin, Astrid, Orson; twin-brother, Beryl Stalnaker of Florida; brother Kinzy Stalnaker of Vienna, and multiple loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by two sons, Allen E. Seeley on July 26, 1986 and Dwight A. Seeley on July 16, 2016; brother David Stalnaker on July 22, 2015; brother Paul DeVaugh on May 5, 1983; and sister, June Gephart on January 2, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

