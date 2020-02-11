DELAWARE — Betty L. Meeker, age 81 of Delaware passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hardin County Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

She was born on August 30, 1938 in Delaware to the late Connie and Hazel (Welch) Converse. Betty worked at Ohio Wesleyan University and she enjoyed sewing, gardening and crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark (Kathie) Brown of Kenton and Robert Brown of Marengo; 7 grandchildren, Kevin (Ashlee) Brown, Nathan Brown, Jeremiah Brown, Virginia Brown, Robert (Elany) Brown Jr., Tiffany Brown-Firkins (Dr. Steve Firkens), April Brown, and Thomas Brown; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden Brown, Wyatt Brown, Myles Brown, and Ellie Brown.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years Gary Meeker, a son Tom Brown, brothers George and Edward Converse, a sister Ruth Brown, and a grandson David Paul Brown.

Friends may call from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Slider officiating.

