DELAWARE — Betty Louise Marston 81, of Delaware passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Delaware Court Care Center in Delaware.

She was born February 28, 1938 in Grove City, Ohio, she was one of 16 children born to the late William E. & Myrtle (Adrian) Casto. Betty attended Scioto Valley Christian Union Church Delaware. She retired from Grady Memorial Hospital, from Central Supply.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Carl E. Marston in 2011. She is also preceded in death by her son Edward Marston, and 14 of her brothers and sisters, and K-9 companion Ruby.

Left to cherish her memory is son Mark (Brenda) Marston; daughter Carol Hudson, grandchildren Michael (Jhama) Marston, Heather (Jeff) Reid, Amanda (Nathan) Mowry, Angela (Jamey) Sturkie, Kelli (Eric) Kincaid, Bonnyln Hudson (Jarrett Graham); great-grandchildren Brandon, Madison, Mason Reid, Kairi, Joslyn Marston, Elijah, Wesley Mowry, Emmalyn, Carl Sturkie, and Joey Kincaid; sister Rosie (Fred) Dooley, numerous sister and brother-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend Barb Swisher, and numerous other close friends.

Betty didn't know a stranger. If you went shopping with her, be prepared to spend all day there, not because she loved shopping, but because she wanted to talk to everyone she met. She enjoyed crocheting, bead work, and making jewelry. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her family will remember her as the giving and talkative person that she was.

Pastor Dean Yoakum will officiate a funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Calling hours will take place Monday, July 15, at Snyder-Rodman from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in Oller Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Scioto Valley Christian Union Church.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.