Beulah Faye Mitchell, age 87, of Delaware, Ohio died October 21, 2019 peacefully in her home. She was born on July 14, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John Ernest & Mildred Marie Walden.

She attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a B.S. in Nursing. Beulah began her nursing career at Jane M. Case Hospital (Grady Memorial), and retired from The State of Ohio, and continued nursing at Arbors of Delaware, Delaware Court and Sunny Vee Nursing Homes until age 77. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.

She loved reading, playing piano, singing, knitting, needlework, crossword & jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family. Her special love was animals – feeding her squirrels, birds, dogs and cats. Beulah's proudest achievement was caring for her geriatric patients and giving to her own family, patients, and special friends, especially at Christmas.

Beulah is survived by her sister, Donna JoAnn Brooks; daughters, Robin Tweed Mitchell and Brooke Suzanne (Reggie) Ransaw; son, Theodore Scott (Carmella) Mitchell; grandchildren, Lew, Jonathan, Ashley, Kashta, Jeremy and Keenan; and a loving host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & friends.

Beulah is preceded in death by son, Kenneth Mitchell; siblings, Gwendolyn Walden, Twila June Maiden, Ernest Llewellyn Walden, Shirley Ann Sharpe & Phyllis Ilo Ransaw; best friend, Susie Wilson; and special niece, Stephenie Diane Walden.

Beulah was not only the matriarch of her family, but she loved, served and nursed her community for many years. Everyone who knew her loved her and had wonderful things to say about Beulah.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the expressions of love and condolences. Also, a special thank you to her Hospice Team at Kindred Hospice and to Nichole Flynn for her tender care.

Per Beulah's request, there will be no viewing or service, but if you would like to, please donate or volunteer in her honor, to Delaware County Humane Society at hsdco.org.

