DELAWARE — Beverly "Joan" Matlack age 83 of Delaware passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Kobacker House surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 16, 1936 in Cheshire, Ohio to the late Paul J. and Beverly (Basham) Davenport. Joan graduated from Willis High School in 1954 and would go on to attend and graduate with honors from Tri-Rivers School of Practical Nursing with her LPN Degree. She worked as a nurse for Sunny Vee Nursing Home before its closing in 2007. Joan was a lifelong member of Scioto Valley Christian Union Church and attended regularly before her passing.

Joan married Karroll W. Matlack Sr. and they spent 45 wonderful years together before his passing in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her first husband John Raymond Link Jr., loving son K.W. "Stoney" Matlack in 2004, infant daughter Julia L. Matlack, brothers Douglas and Nelson Davenport, sister-in-law Joyce Davenport, and great-granddaughter Addison Willauer.

Left to cherish her memory are children John (Kim) Link, Janine (Mike) Conklin, Debbie Matlack and Clinton (Kristi) Matlack; grandchildren Carrie (Adam) Willauer, Nathan Riddle, Amy (Adam) Buechel, Adam Furer, Mikayla Conklin, Nathan Matlack, Leah Matlack; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Kenneth L. and Paul J. (Doris) Davenport, sisters-in-law Nancy and Jenny Davenport; Aunt Eva VanHouton; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and longtime companion and friend Lee Ray.

Joan loved her family dearly. She enjoyed taking family trips to Lakeside every year near Lake Erie, and staying in the Yellow Cottage on Plum Street, until the family grew and had to change locations of their annual trip. Joan also enjoyed gardening, crosswords, and blowing the occasional bubbles outside, which she said "was cheaper than therapy." A Godly woman, Joan was amazing, faithful, strong-willed, stubborn, and compassionate, she will be missed by all that knew her.

A celebration of Joan's life will take place on Friday, March 13th at Richwood Church of Christ in Richwood, OH at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Slider officiating, the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will immediately follow at Oller Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Scioto Valley Christian Union Church, 5447 Riverside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, or Ohio Health Hospice or Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio.

