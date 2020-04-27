On Friday, April 24, 2020, Heaven welcomed a new angel, Beverly Nadine Neville, following a longtime illness.

She was born October 23, 1959 in Washington, DC to the late Phillip F. Neville Sr. and Carol A. (Elliott) Neville and later graduated from the Dover AFB High School in Dover, Delaware.

Beverly worked for many years at World Wide Games in Delaware and at Macko in Columbus. She was very skilled in making furniture and giving it to many family members. She enjoyed reading, putting together puzzles and continuing to woodwork when able. She was also a member of the Eastside Mission Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister-in-law, Jessica Neville of Delaware; niece, Jerrica Neville of Delaware; nephew, David Neville of Lewis Center; aunts, Joyce Long of Delaware and Millie Neville of Little Rock, Arkansas and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death her brothers Joseph and Jeffrey Neville, niece Jennifer Neville, grandparents Phillip Franklin Neville Sr., Dorothy Newell and Henry and Jessie Elliott, sister-in-law Candi Neville, and her dog Flipper.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Radnor Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating.

Given the national emergency relating to the Coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any memorial gathering and celebration of life services until a later date.

Contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015 to help with expenses.

